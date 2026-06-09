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Jacob McKenzie always knew his future would be in music. What he didn’t expect was that a university program could open the door to a career in pop music.

McKenzie’s major in popular music studies at the Don Wright Faculty of Music integrates songwriting, audio engineering and the music business with theory and performance opportunities.

“I was really drawn to Western University when I learned I could pursue modern music and study the music industry in a four-year degree,” he said. “It’s not just about the classics – I’ve been able to create music I love and get a better understanding of the business realities for musicians.”

The program nurtured his deep appreciation not only for music, but for musicians themselves. The origins of that passion trace back to family lore. His great-grandfather intrigued him with stories about playing saxophone in Toronto taverns after he immigrated from Macedonia.

“I remember him humming Macedonian tunes. He told me how one of the musicians he performed with could hear a tune hummed and write out all the notes for every part, right on the spot. I kept thinking how cool it must have been, surrounded by people who are that passionate about music,” he said.

In Grade 6, McKenzie was eager to learn the alto saxophone, just like his great-grandfather.

“Once I started playing, I just couldn’t stop.”

From marching bands to mentorship in Western’s popular music studies

McKenzie played saxophone for six years in the Burlington Teen Tour Band before coming to Western, while also learning guitar and vocals. In the first year of his undergrad, he joined the Western Mustang Band, but venturing into other activities outside of the familiarity of marching bands didn’t come easily.

“I was timid about taking that first step,” he said.

A load of laundry changed that. McKenzie lived in Delaware Hall, a student residence with a floor for students who share musical interests. Though he didn’t live on the floor, he did his laundry there and kept meeting people who made him feel like he belonged.

“Everyone was so welcoming that I immediately felt part of that community,” he said. “It was easy to make friends in a small, tight-knit faculty.”

McKenzie started his second year as a music soph, leading first-year students in orientation activities to welcome them to campus.

“It means a lot to make them feel as much a part of the community as I have felt,” he said. “I also wanted to encourage them to get involved right away. Some students need that support to start branching out where they can really shine.”

Connecting with other students led him to get more involved with the Faculty of Music Students Council, leading to a new role in third year overseeing the entire soph team and ensuring members had the training to deliver a successful orientation.

That instinct to help peers develop confidence underpinned much of McKenzie’s time at Western. He became an unofficial ambassador for the popular music program, greeting prospective students as they arrived for auditions or interviews and putting nervous students at ease along the way.

“I told them as long as they’ve prepared and try their best, that’s what matters. Faculty members aren’t looking for perfection, but for potential,” he said.

Developing talent and industry skills in popular music

McKenzie’s enthusiasm caught the attention of students, faculty and staff.

“Jake’s been such a positive influence in the Faculty of Music,” said Diane Mills, a longtime academic advisor in the faculty who recently retired. “His help with our auditions and interviews, especially on the pop music side, was so beneficial for incoming students.”

Enrolment in popular music studies at Western has been steadily increasing in recent years. In 2022, the faculty introduced a new opportunity for composing adaptations and performing popular North American tunes, the Pop Band. McKenzie joined the large ensemble in twice-yearly performances of favourites from the 1950s to present day.

The experience tapped into the same lessons his great-grandfather shared.

“Working alongside others just as excited for the music made those performances so enjoyable,” he said.

Off stage, McKenzie was increasingly pulled toward a pursuit he found even more fulfilling than performing – the thrill of spotting and developing talent in others. That pull led him to the faculty’s student-run recording label, Mistapes Records, an incubator that builds students’ understanding of the music industry’s business side by helping them record, distribute and monetize their music.

He took on a leadership role in his final year, when he partnered with friend Sam Hansell as label co-presidents. The two dove in to help artists produce mini-albums of five songs. They kept the momentum going year round, selecting artists in the spring, prepping their songs and a demo over the summer and managing their studio recordings in the fall. They also built a support team around the artists spanning social media, marketing, graphic design and fundraising.

“Professor Jay Hodgson oversaw the production classes in the program and was easy to lean on with questions, while most of the day-to-day work at the label was done by students,” McKenzie said.

One of the artists they worked with, indie musician Martina Bukovcan, left a strong impression on McKenzie.

“She was such a delight to work with and always went beyond what we asked for,” he said. “We see her potential but don’t take credit for her exceptional talent and work ethic. We just gave her a lane to drive through.”

Bukovcan will take over as president of the Mistapes label in the 2026-27 school year. For McKenzie, being co-president was a turning point that felt like a preview of the career he hopes to pursue. As he graduates at this spring’s convocation, his sights are set on working for a label, recruiting new talent and shaping musicians’ creative vision.

Celebrating a legacy of student support in Western’s Faculty of Music

For a student most interested in helping musicians thrive, McKenzie was naturally drawn to an opportunity to honour a beloved figure in the music faculty who’s helped so many students succeed – Mills.

“Everyone called Diane the fairy godmother of the music faculty,” McKenzie said. “Whenever we had a problem, she could usually help us figure it out, cheerfully, no matter how many problems she was dealing with at once.”

The music faculty’s students council wanted to leave a new legacy item among the mementos passed from year to year. Students approached Mills with the idea of a custom-made flag to recognize her career in the Faculty of Music.

“I don’t think Diane knew we were serious,” McKenzie said.

The next step took Mills by surprise.

“Within two hours, Jake had a mock-up to show me and then he ordered the flag,” she said.

The ‘Diane flag’ flew throughout orientation week and appeared at various faculty events and Mills’ retirement party.

“It was such a lovely thing to happen. It made my year,” she said.

The flag is a heartfelt capstone to a career spent doing for students what McKenzie now hopes to do for musicians – equipping them to unleash their potential.

Jacob McKenzie is one of 8,900 Western students graduating during spring convocation, joining the global network of 382,000 alumni around the world. Read more of Western News’ convocation coverage.