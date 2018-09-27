Western issued the following statement on Sept. 27 regarding the University of Western Ontario Faculty Association (UWOFA) and its strike vote. For more information, visit the university’s Contract Negotiations website.

* * *

Western faculty (UWOFA) have given their negotiating team a strike mandate in votes conducted last week and this week. The vote was not unexpected and is a standard part of the contract-bargaining process; it does not mean a labour disruption is imminent or inevitable.

More bargaining sessions, with a conciliator, are scheduled in October.

Western and faculty have a history of working professionally through contract talks and we continue to work hard at reaching a new agreement at the bargaining table.

UWOFA represents about 1,600 faculty who teach and conduct research at Western.