Western issues statement on UWOFA strike vote

By Communications Staff

Western issued the following statement on Sept. 27 regarding the University of Western Ontario Faculty Association (UWOFA) and its strike vote. For more information, visit the university’s Contract Negotiations website.

Western faculty (UWOFA) have given their negotiating team a strike mandate in votes conducted last week and this week. The vote was not unexpected and is a standard part of the contract-bargaining process; it does not mean a labour disruption is imminent or inevitable.

More bargaining sessions, with a conciliator, are scheduled in October.

Western and faculty have a history of working professionally through contract talks and we continue to work hard at reaching a new agreement at the bargaining table.

UWOFA represents about 1,600 faculty who teach and conduct research at Western.