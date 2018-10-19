Read. Watch. Listen. introduces you the personal side of our faculty, staff and alumni. Participants are asked to answer three simple questions about their reading, viewing and listening habits – what one book or newspaper/magazine article is grabbing your attention; what one show has caught your eye; and what album/song, podcast or radio show are you lending an ear to.

Today, Terry Rice, Executive Director, Marketing Communications at Western, introduces his choices.

Read.

There’s an article from the Harvard Business Review that I revisit at least once a year.

Accelerate! was written in 2012 by Harvard professor emeritus, and change guru, John Kotter. The piece won the 2012 McKinsey Award for “Best Article of the Year”.

“We cannot ignore the daily demands of running a company, which traditional hierarchies and managerial processes can still do very well.” he says.

He argues these organizations need a “second operating system,” something he calls a “strategy network.” This second system “continually assesses the business, the industry, and the organization, and reacts with greater agility, speed, and creativity than the existing one… It actually makes enterprises easier to run and accelerates strategic change.”

Hurry up and read Kotter’s piece – you won’t be disappointed.

Watch.

You don’t have to be a foodie to love Chef’s Table.

This Netflix original series takes a deep dive into the lives of some of the world’s most renowned chefs. Everything about this series is excellent – the production quality is amazing – and the storytelling will leave you longing for time in your calendar to binge-watch.

Seasons 1-5 are currently available on Netflix Canada – with Season 6 expected in Fall 2019.

Personal favourites for me include Brazilian chef Alex Atala, American chef Grant Achatz and South Korean, Buddhist nun Jeong Kwan.

Listen.

My wife comes from a musical family and is always introducing me to new songs. She recently introduced me to a version of If I Should Fall Behind by Bruce Springsteen – a song that debuted on his 1992 album Lucky Town.

The version I like best has Springsteen joined by Little Steven Van Zandt, Nils Lofgren, Clarence Clemons, and Springsteen’s wife, Patti Scialfa. Springsteen wrote this song for Patti and calls it “One of my best songs about dedication to one another that comes with love.”

Beyond the obvious love theme – I think we all have people in our lives who may be struggling with illness, mental health or drug and alcohol addiction – I think this song can speak to so many people in so many different ways. It has become a new personal favourite. Maybe it will be for you, too.

* * *

If you have a suggestion for someone you would like to see in Read. Watch. Listen.,or would like to participate yourself, drop a line to inside.western@uwo.ca.