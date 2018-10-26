This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Rosamond Ivey, Managing Partner of JRS Group, was awarded an honorary Doctor of Laws, honoris causa (LLD) at the Friday morning session of Western’s 312thConvocation.

An alumna of the Ivey Business School and Chair of the Ivey Foundation, she serves as Vice-President of the Board of Trustees of the Art Gallery of Ontario, Director of the International Institute for Sustainable Development and a Director of Greenchip Financial Corporation.

Friday’s morning ceremony, during which Ivey delivered an address, saw graduates from the School of Graduate and Postdoctoral Studies, Brescia University College, Huron University College and Ivey Business School cross the stage in Alumni Hall.