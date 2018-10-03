An elite lineup of athletes, officials and academics will come together this week to provide an in-depth discussion on the milestones, events and people that have shaped human rights in Canada with respect to four areas of sport – Gender equity, Parasport, Indigenous/Aboriginal; and Doping.
Hosted by the Sport and Social Impact Research Group at Western, the Symposium on Canada’s Contribution to Social Impact and Human Rights in Sport will be held from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 11 in the Arthur & Sonya Labatt Building, room 240.
Panelists for the all-day symposium include:
- Marie-Eve Beauchemin-Nadeau, Olympic weighlifter;
- Joy Spear Chief-Morris, BA’17 (History, First Nations Studies), former Western Mustang and 2017 Tom Longboat Award winner;
- Guylaine Demers, Université Laval, Chair of the Minister’s Working Group on Gender Equity in Sport;
- Bruce Kidd, Olympian and long-time advocate of equality and diversity in sport;
- Rob Koehler, former World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Deputy Director General).
- David Legg, parasport scholar, Mount Royal University;
- Lyle Makosky, former Assistant Deputy Minister for Fitness & Amateur Sport;
- Karen O’Neill, CEO, Canadian Paralympic Committee;
- Allison Sandmeyer-Graves, CEO, Canadian Association for the Advancement of Women and Sport and Physical Activity (CAAWS);
- Becky Scott, Olympian, International Olympic Committee (IOC) and WADA member;
- Dallas Soonias, 2015 Pan Am Games bronze medalist with the Canadian Senior Men’s Volleyball Team;
- Josh Vander Vies, Canadian Paralympian and Human Rights Lawyer;
Registration is $20 (cash or cheque only). Lunch and refreshments provided.
Contact Camille Croteau at ccrotea2@uwo.ca to register and for further information.