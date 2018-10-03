Matthew Murnaghan/Canadian Paralympic Committee Jean-Philippe Maranda competes in the Men's 100m during the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games. Parasport is one of three areas of sport to be discussed at the Symposium on Canada’s Contribution to Social Impact and Human Rights in Sport, hosted by the Sport and Social Impact Research Group at Western.

An elite lineup of athletes, officials and academics will come together this week to provide an in-depth discussion on the milestones, events and people that have shaped human rights in Canada with respect to four areas of sport – Gender equity, Parasport, Indigenous/Aboriginal; and Doping.

Hosted by the Sport and Social Impact Research Group at Western, the Symposium on Canada’s Contribution to Social Impact and Human Rights in Sport will be held from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 11 in the Arthur & Sonya Labatt Building, room 240.

Panelists for the all-day symposium include:

Marie-Eve Beauchemin-Nadeau , Olympic weighlifter;

, Olympic weighlifter; Joy Spear Chief-Morris , BA’17 (History, First Nations Studies), former Western Mustang and 2017 Tom Longboat Award winner;

, BA’17 (History, First Nations Studies), former Western Mustang and 2017 Tom Longboat Award winner; Guylaine Demers , Université Laval, Chair of the Minister’s Working Group on Gender Equity in Sport;

, Université Laval, Chair of the Minister’s Working Group on Gender Equity in Sport; Bruce Kidd , Olympian and long-time advocate of equality and diversity in sport;

, Olympian and long-time advocate of equality and diversity in sport; Rob Koehler , former World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Deputy Director General).

, former World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Deputy Director General). David Legg , parasport scholar, Mount Royal University;

, parasport scholar, Mount Royal University; Lyle Makosky , former Assistant Deputy Minister for Fitness & Amateur Sport;

, former Assistant Deputy Minister for Fitness & Amateur Sport; Karen O’Neill , CEO, Canadian Paralympic Committee;

, CEO, Canadian Paralympic Committee; Allison Sandmeyer-Graves , CEO, Canadian Association for the Advancement of Women and Sport and Physical Activity (CAAWS);

, CEO, Canadian Association for the Advancement of Women and Sport and Physical Activity (CAAWS); Becky Scott , Olympian, International Olympic Committee (IOC) and WADA member;

, Olympian, International Olympic Committee (IOC) and WADA member; Dallas Soonias , 2015 Pan Am Games bronze medalist with the Canadian Senior Men’s Volleyball Team;

, 2015 Pan Am Games bronze medalist with the Canadian Senior Men’s Volleyball Team; Josh Vander Vies, Canadian Paralympian and Human Rights Lawyer;

Registration is $20 (cash or cheque only). Lunch and refreshments provided.

Contact Camille Croteau at ccrotea2@uwo.ca to register and for further information.