Paul Mayne/Western News The Fixx is a new burger restaurant at the University Community Centre, developed in-house.

Need your burger FIXX? Western’s Hospitality Services is hosting ‘FIXXation Week’ with the launch of a new burger offering at Centre Spot in the University Community Centre.

A concept developed in-house, The FIXX prepares burgers made from 100-per-cent Canadian seasoned ground beef – gluten-free and with no fillers, additives or hormones.

Located where Harvey’s had been for 21 years, The FIXX is where customers can choose from a variety of toppings including guacamole, pico de gallo, caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms or even a fried egg.

If you’re not into red meat, there are also vegetarian options, along with crispy or grilled chicken-breast sandwiches, pulled pork, poutine, regular and sweet-potato fries, onion rings and an all-day breakfast sandwich.

Paul Mayne/Western NewsThe Fixx is a new burger restaurant, developed in-house, at the University Community Centre.

During the past year, a culinary team comprised of six members of the management team from Residence Dining, Great Hall Catering and Campus Eateries have worked together to develop this new food concept.

“Our entire team is so proud to bring this internal concept to the staff and student body on campus.” said Frank Miller, Director of Hospitality Services. “A lot of collaborative work went into bringing this concept to life – from menu development to sourcing food supplies.

FIXXation Week runs all week with free food sampling, giveaways and discounts on certain menu items.