Paul Mayne/Western News University Drive Bridge, facing University College, Oct. 10, 2018

University Drive Bridge will close to motorists, starting Oct. 18, for the next few months after an inspection found the 95-year-old span requires repairs.

While the closing means buses, shuttles and other vehicles will have to make detours, the bridge will remain open to pedestrians and cyclists.

The decision to close the bridge stems from recommendations of an outside structural engineering firm commissioned to conduct a routine inspection.

“Bridges are built to move, expand and contract with temperature and load. The heavier the load, the more damage to structure of the bridge,” said Helen Connell, Associate Vice-President for Communications and Public Affairs.

She said continued safety is the primary concern.

The university is working with the city, London Transit Commission, London Health Sciences Centre (University Hospital), emergency services and others to mitigate the impact.

Paul Mayne/Western NewsUniversity Drive Bridge over the Thames River at Western University, was built in 1923.

The bridge was previously closed for three days in 2016 so that repairs could take place; it was then load-tested, re-inspected, and re-opened to traffic with new load restrictions.

London Transit has said buses on routes 6 (Richmond) and 13 (Wellington) and 103 (which travels mostly on Richmond and Western roads) will be detoured around the bridge, beginning on Monday, Oct. 15. More information on those detours is here.

Shuttle buses that would ordinarily cross the bridge among main campus and King’s Brescia and Huron university colleges will also be rerouted, starting on Oct. 18.

Chronology:

November, 1923 – New bridge, crossing the Thames River at Western University, opens to traffic

2002 – major repairs improve traffic flow and pedestrian safety. Heavy trucks barred from bridge.

Feb. 2016 – Engineering report recommends repairs, further load limits

March, 2016 – bridge closes for three days for necessary repairs, is re-inspected; traffic resumes, with new weight restrictions

Oct., 2018 – engineering report recommends repairs to bridge. As of Oct. 18, motorized traffic will be prevented access; pedestrians and cyclists still permitted. Paul Mayne/Western NewsWestern University Bridge, facing southeast, on Oct. 10, 2018

Western News will continue to update this story.