You couldn’t get a whole lot more #purpleandproud than Homecoming 2018. Highlights included the Mustangs’ football team running to a perfect 8-0 regular-season record; the opening of the Music Building; celebrating the $805-million legacy of the Be Extraordinary campaign; Observe the Moon night at the Hume Cronyn Memorial Observatory; and the Hall of Fame induction ceremony and dinner; and countless memories shared by returning alumni. See the slideshow for some football magic.