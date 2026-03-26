Western ranked among the world’s top 400 universities in 40 subjects, with a significant rise across arts and humanities, natural sciences and social sciences and management categories, according to the 2026 QS World University Rankings by Subject.

Western ranked second in Canada for philosophy, with a total of 34 subjects in the top 10 nationally.

Released by global higher education analyst QS Quacquarelli Symonds on March 25, the rankings assess more than 18,300 programs at more than 1,700 universities around the world.

“It’s great to see our academic programs consistently ranked among the strongest in the world – especially across different disciplines and faculties,” said Western President Alan Shepard. “We build on this recognition to attract outstanding faculty and students, fuel our innovation in research and scholarship and create an even larger impact.”

In broad subject areas, Western moved up in four of the five fields from last year. The university climbed 34 spots in arts and humanities, 32 spots in social sciences and management, 31 spots in natural sciences and seven spots in life sciences and medicine. Those areas are judged based on several metrics, including academic and employee reputation, international research partnerships and how often Western research is cited, among others.

Seven programs at Western were ranked in the top 100 worldwide, reflecting the university’s strength in engineering and material sciences, philosophy and rehabilitation disciplines:

Philosophy, tied for 2 nd in Canada

Business and management studies, 4 th in Canada

Psychology, 4 th in Canada

Library management, tied for 5 th in Canada

Anatomy (includes anatomy and physiology), tied for 6 th in Canada

Mining engineering (includes geology, geophysics, geotechnical engineering, geochemistry and more), tied for 6 th in Canada

Sport (includes kinesiology, physical therapy and rehabilitation), 8 th in Canada

Overall, Western saw more subject areas in the top 200 globally this year compared to last, with 22 of its programs making the list.

Western also saw gains across key research indicators used in the QS subject rankings this year. Citation scores rose in most subject areas, showing Western research is being referenced more often by scholars worldwide. H-index scores, which reflect both the volume and impact of research, also improved in most areas. International Research Network (IRN) scores increased as well, pointing to stronger global research collaborations.