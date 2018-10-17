Western has issued this statement, below, about the use of cannabis on campus. It identifies the current regulations that restrict or permit cannabis use, and the process for determining its future use on campus:

Western information on cannabis on campus:

Recreational use of cannabis became legal in Canada today and Western will be following the federal and provincial laws. There are, however, federal and provincial government regulations related to cannabis and its use that still have yet to be finalized.

Western is committed to a safe and healthy environment in which to learn, work and live, and that is the criteria with which we will determine the use of recreational cannabis on campus. To that end, we will be consulting with faculty, staff and students on what policies we need in place. Because the early fall is so busy, we delayed the consultations until later in October. You will be receiving more information shortly on the ways in which you will be able to participate.

We will also keep you informed about federal and provincial cannabis legislation that impacts the Western community. In the meantime, please be aware of the following:

There is no smoking cannabis on campus. Western’s Joint Occupational Health and Safety Committee has decided cannabis cannot be used – even in designated smoking areas.

Individuals must be 19 years of age to consume cannabis in any form.

The amount of cannabis an individual can possess must not be greater than what is allowed by law and must be kept in a sealed, airtight container while on campus.

Cannabis plants may not be grown in any of our residences or elsewhere on Western’s property, except for pre-approved research purposes.

Food or drink containing cannabis cannot be made in campus residences. Individuals should use extreme caution in ingesting food/drinks said to contain cannabis because there are currently no federal or provincial laws governing the amount or strength of cannabis in these sources.

The distribution of cannabis to underage students, and the sale of cannabis to others regardless of age, is not permitted on Western’s property.

Students in residence are not permitted to send or receive recreational cannabis or cannabis edibles via mail or courier with the exception of deliveries received directly by the students, who are 19 years of age or older, from the Ontario Cannabis Store.

Personal delivery of cannabis to faculty or staff on campus is not permitted.

Smoking and vaping of cannabis products will not be permitted at university events, including student group events.

The medical use of cannabis continues to be permitted with the proper medical documents.

Thank you for your co-operation and we look forward to hearing the views of our campus community during consultations.

Sincerely,

Andrew Hrymak, Provost & Vice-President (Academic)

and

Lynn Logan Vice-President (Operations & Finance)

For further information:

Government of Canada cannabis website