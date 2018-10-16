Western has issued the following statement about developments in negotiations with UWOFA, the union representing faculty. Further information and FAQs may be found here:

UWOFA requests no-board report – Oct. 16

After several days of conciliated talks with Western, UWOFA’s negotiating team has asked the province to approve a no-board report. Seventeen days after that report is issued, the union could opt for labour disruption if a deal isn’t reached before then.

All steps to date have been standard parts of the collective-bargaining process. This latest development does not mean a labour disruption is imminent or inevitable.

Western and UWOFA have made progress during contract talks and more negotiation sessions are planned. We remain hopeful of resolving our issues at the bargaining table.

All Western services continue as normal, and Western is committed to ensuring students’ experience at Western remains positive and productive.