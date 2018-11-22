Maggie MacLellan // Special to Western News Western University neuroscientist Adrian Owen, Canada Excellence Research Chair in Cognitive Neuroscience and Imaging at The Brain and Mind Institute and BrainsCAN.

In the inaugural round of the McGill-Western Collaboration Grant awards, seven teams of distinguished researchers have been awarded funding for transformational research projects in neuroscience. Each of the seven research teams is led by renowned neuroscientists from both Western University and McGill University who are working to reduce the burden of brain disorders.

This unique collaboration grant is developed and managed by Western University’s BrainsCAN and McGill University’s Healthy Brains for Healthy Lives (HBHL) initiative.

BrainsCAN and HBHL’s McGill-Western Collaboration Grant program supports brain research. The first recipient round will fund projects on epilepsy, consciousness and cognition, Alzheimer disease, memory and auditory cognition. By supporting research projects between the two institutions, BrainsCAN and HBHL have set the groundwork for a collaborative pan-Canadian research network that works to uncover new ways to treat, prevent and cure brain disorders.

“The McGill-Western Collaboration Grant program gives Western and McGill neuroscientists the opportunity and incentive to work collaboratively on projects, utilizing the world-class infrastructure and expertise at both institutions,” said Ravi Menon, BrainsCAN scientific co-director. “The understanding of brain disorders is still very much a challenge, so bringing together the vast knowledge of Western and McGill researchers is a fantastic opportunity to help solve the mysteries of neurodegenerative conditions together.”

Western’s Adrian Owen, Canada Excellence Research Chair in Cognitive Neuroscience and Imaging at The Brain and Mind Institute, will begin his collaborative project with Stefanie Blain-Moraes, professor of Physical and Occupational Therapy at McGill next year. In this new collaboration, Owen and Blain-Moraes will develop a point-of-care system for unresponsive, brain-injured patients in the intensive care unit (ICU).

“Our project is really well-suited for the McGill-Western Collaboration Grant as it’s high-risk, it’s novel, it involves expertise from McGill and Western, and collaboration is essential for it to happen at all,” said Owen. “Having a framework that reduces barriers for collaborative research is really important. BrainsCAN and HBHL’s McGill-Western Collaboration Grant program facilitates this framework.”

The goal of Owen and Blain-Moraes’ project is to accurately predict prognosis and long-term outcomes for unresponsive ICU patients. If successful, the results could have a transformative effect on patients suffering from severe brain injuries within Canada and abroad.

“Having ways of assessing ICU patients and predicting what their outcome is likely to be is crucially important for the way these patients are assessed,” said Owen. “Very few people have looked at the long-term consequences of a serious brain injury, both in the ICU and during recovery at home, and that’s really a key factor in understanding prognosis.”

Owen and Blain-Moraes are developing a point-of-care system that will combine advanced techniques in EEG network analysis with an online, patient-accessible set of cognitive tests for ICU survivors.

“We’d really like to develop prognostic tools that give people more information about what the quality of life [of the patient] is likely to be with survival,” said Owen. “Not only indicators about who is going to survive, but also what they might experience as a survivor.”

The McGill-Western Collaboration Grant projects will begin over the next six months, with each project co-led by one McGill and one Western faculty member. The program was made possible by a combined grant of $150 million over seven years to BrainsCAN and HBHL, awarded by The Canada First Research Excellence Fund (CFREF). This fall’s recipients are the first group of research teams to receive the McGill-Western Collaboration Grant awards. The next call for grant applications will begin in 2019.

It’s a perfect marriage of two areas of expertise. Without the McGill-Western Collaboration Grant, it’s unlikely that Dr. Blain-Moraes and I would have collaborated … You can only take opportunities where they exist and this was one opportunity that we were not going to miss.” ~ Dr. Adrian Owen

Other McGill-Western Collaboration Grants have been awarded to:

Tim Bussey (Western) and Mallar Chakravarty (McGill), who will study the influence of midlife chronic stress, a significant risk factor for Alzheimer disease, on cognitive dysfunction and the underlying changes in brain structure using touchscreen technology and high-resolution magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). The data will be available in Western’s new open-access touchscreen behaviour database (mousebytes.ca), which will be expanded to include neuroimaging and genomic data, for analysis by researchers around the world.

Jessica Grahn (Western) and Robert Zatorre (McGill), who will create an auditory-oriented multimodal neuroimaging database, giving researchers access to neural circuitry data that underlies auditory behaviour to test new hypotheses and serve as a baseline for studies involving disorders of hearing.

Ingrid Johnsrude (Western) and Neda Ladbon-Bernasconi (McGill), who will use fMRI mapping of the brain to identify the location of brain abnormalities for those with epilepsy.

Julio Martinez-Trujillo (Western) and Claudio Cuello (McGill), who will aim to develop an Alzheimer disease model with the goal of creating a platform to study cognitive impairment that isn’t currently available to researchers.

Julio Martinez-Trujillo (Western) and Sylvain Williams (McGill), who will examine hippocampal neurons in memory formation with the goal to understand better how we learn and think, and how this is affected in memory disorders.

Lisa Saksida (Western) and Mark Brandon (McGill), who will use novel neurotechnologies to examine brain activity during behavioural experiments with the goal of understanding how specific aspects of the brain are involved in memory.

For more information, visit https://brainscan.uwo.ca/programs/mcgill-western/awarded_grants.html.

Why it’s important: