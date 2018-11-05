Submitted photo Western's new Amit Chakma Engineering Building has won a province-wide award for 'green' new buildings.

Western’s newest facility – the Amit Chakma Engineering Building – has won a provincial award of excellence for new green buildings.

The award, presented at an Ontario Green Building Excellence and Leadership ceremony earlier this month, also qualifies it as a nominee for the national awards competition to take place in Vancouver.

The facility is on target to achieve LEED ‘platinum’ status, which would make it only the third building in Canada with the designation. Such certification would also make it the 13thLEED-certified project on campus.

Sustainability measures include its being 55% more energy efficient than the Canadian building code standard. Features include a rainwater collection/harvesting system and electric vehicle charging ports. Its 127-kilowatt rooftop solar array is expected to offset more than 5% of the building’s total annual energy use.

The building opened officially in mid-October, as engineering enrolment is set to increase by 25 per cent, and its architectural consultants are Perkins + Will and Cornerstone Architecture.