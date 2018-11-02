Dean Connor, Ivey Business Leader of 2018.

For Dean Connor, HBA ’78, receiving the Ivey Business Leader Award might have felt familiar. After all, the accolades have been rolling in for the President and CEO of Sun Life Financial.

At a gala ceremony in February, he was honoured as Canada’s Outstanding CEO of the Year® for 2017. On Nov. 1 he received the Ivey 2018 Business Leader of the Year for his leadership in business and the community.