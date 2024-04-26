Earlier this year, 100 students from 10 provinces and one territory filled the seats in Canada’s upper chamber, and first-year Western student Anna Chauhan was one of them.

Out of thousands of applicants, she was selected to represent Ontario at the Model Senate in Ottawa from March 21 to 23.

“It was an empowering and transformative experience,” said Chauhan, who is pursuing a double major in health sciences and business.

The Model Senate event is an annual initiative organized by Senate administration, designed to give post-secondary students real-world insight into the workings of the Senate, Canada’s upper house of Parliament. The experience allows students to step into the shoes of senators for a few days, engaging in activities that mirror the actual responsibilities and duties of Canadian politicians.

Chauhan’s journey to the Senate chamber was fueled by her passion for advocacy and her drive to represent diverse voices.

Her experience in high school during the pandemic and navigating online learning motivated her to take on the equity lead position within her school board. This early leadership role, where she was elected by 200,000 students, taught her the importance of having a voice and using it effectively. Chauhan brought what she learned with her to Western.

“Coming to Western, I tried looking for every opportunity to advocate for students, which ultimately led me to participate in the Ontario University Students Alliance (OUSA),” she said. OUSA advocates for accessible, affordable, accountable and high-quality post-secondary education in Ontario by representing the interests of over 160,000 students.

Chauhan has also engaged in various advocacy groups within the university, supported by the University Students’ Council.

Experiencing the Model Senate

During the three-day event in Ottawa, Chauhan immersed herself in the legislative process. Throughout the event, students – referred to as “model senators” – participated in simulated sittings and committee meetings in the Senate chamber.

The program is structured to provide a comprehensive understanding of the legislative process. Model senators debate and study bills that have been drafted specifically for the event, offering a hands-on experience in how legislation is reviewed, amended and passed in Canada.

Chauhan was inspired by her fellow participants.

“It was probably the most diverse group I’ve ever met. I was the youngest model senator to participate, which added a unique layer to my experience. The plethora of life stories and experiences shared were incredible.” – Anna Chauhan, first-year health sciences student

Throughout the Model Senate, Chauhan engaged in debates in the upper chamber, and experienced other key elements of Senate proceedings like senators’ statements and question periods. The event enhanced her analytical, procedural and public speaking skills.

The highlight of her experience was not originally on the agenda. On a Saturday morning when model senators were supposed to be in a workshop, they had the opportunity instead to watch a live Senate sitting.

“It is so different when you’re actually there in person, looking down from the galleries,” she said.

Chauhan is excited to bring what she learned back to Western.

“While I don’t know exactly what I want to do in my future, I do know that empowering my community and the voices of other minorities through advocacy is a core principle that I want to continue to embody at Western,” she said.