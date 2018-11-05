Western issued the following statement and Frequently Asked Questions Nov. 5 in connection with ongoing contract talks with the Western Faculty Association (UWOFA):

Talks continue with UWOFA – Nov. 5

The University is in negotiations to achieve a collective agreement with UWOFA. Both sides have been working diligently to reach a settlement. There have been more than 20 bargaining sessions to date and there are additional sessions scheduled over the next week.

UWOFA members have set a strike date of Friday, November 9, 2018 at 12:01 a.m. and may begin labour action if no agreement is reached before then. However, this does not mean there will necessarily be a strike. Negotiations continue, and progress is being made to resolve outstanding issues.

ALL Western services continue as normal, including classes, courses, deadlines and research.

Western and UWOFA are working hard to reach agreement.

As any organization would do, we are making contingency plans to limit any inconvenience that a labour disruption could cause in the event we do not reach a tentative settlement. The university is committed to ensuring students’ experience at Western remains positive and productive. Please refer to sidebar FAQs to address any additional questions you might have.

If a labour disruption were to take place, we would notify you by email and outline the plans that would then be in effect.