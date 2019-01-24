Meeting the challenge of the future

By Matthew Waddell

Read. Watch. Listen. introduces you the personal side of our faculty, staff and alumni. Participants are asked to answer three simple questions about their reading, viewing and listening habits – what one book or newspaper/magazine article is grabbing your attention; what one movie or television show has caught your eye; and what album/song, podcast or radio show are you lending an ear to.

Matthew Waddell, BA’10, MA’12, PhD’17, is Head Coach for Mustangs Women’s Rowing.

Today, he takes a turn on Read. Watch. Listen.

*   *   *

Read

Neuromancer by William Gibson. Be amazed that it was written 34 years ago. It describes our relationship with technology in very familiar terms, and it’s incredible to think that a lot of them were popularized by this book.

Watch

WorldRowing 2018 year in review video. I’m always inspired when I get a chance to watch sport bringing people together in the pursuit of a challenge, whatever the activity.

Listen

Shadowy Men on a Shadowy Planet. Great instrumental tracks from a Canadian group. Put it on and get some work done, either in the office or the gym.

*   *   *

If you have a suggestion for someone you would like to see in Read. Watch. Listen., or would like to participate yourself, drop a line to inside.western@uwo.ca.