Read. Watch. Listen. introduces you the personal side of our faculty, staff and alumni. Participants are asked to answer three simple questions about their reading, viewing and listening habits – what one book or newspaper/magazine article is grabbing your attention; what one movie or television show has caught your eye; and what album/song, podcast or radio show are you lending an ear to.

Matthew Waddell, BA’10, MA’12, PhD’17, is Head Coach for Mustangs Women’s Rowing.

Today, he takes a turn on Read. Watch. Listen.

* * *

Read

Neuromancer by William Gibson. Be amazed that it was written 34 years ago. It describes our relationship with technology in very familiar terms, and it’s incredible to think that a lot of them were popularized by this book.

Watch

WorldRowing 2018 year in review video. I’m always inspired when I get a chance to watch sport bringing people together in the pursuit of a challenge, whatever the activity.

Listen

Shadowy Men on a Shadowy Planet. Great instrumental tracks from a Canadian group. Put it on and get some work done, either in the office or the gym.

* * *

If you have a suggestion for someone you would like to see in Read. Watch. Listen., or would like to participate yourself, drop a line to inside.western@uwo.ca.