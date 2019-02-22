Efforts to unearth the past earned a team of Public History students recognition in the present, as the Woodland Cemetery History Project Team was recognized with a 2019 London Heritage Award. Presented by the Architectural Conservancy of Ontario London Region and Heritage London Foundation, the awards annually recognize leadership excellence in heritage conservation across the London region.

Woodland Cemetery History Project Team was one of two awards Western received.

The summer project began in 2016 as the brainchild of then-manager Paul Culliton, who hoped students might find and restore a few headstones that had been lost to time. But the project snowballed, so that now hundreds of half-buried headstones have been brought to light, mapped, researched and blogged.

“The students have poured their heart and soul into this,” said cemetery manager Roula Drossos. “When we received the award (Friday), I was so proud of all the students that were part of this. There’s no greater thing than to preserve London’s stories of the past, and for the present and future.”

One story among the hundreds stands out for Mackenzie Brash, a member of the 2017 team, now an intern at Western Archives.

“We had finished finding, uncovering and restoring the St. James monuments, about 150 of them, and a short distance away we found a really, really small stone mostly buried under ground. And then we found two more children’s stones.”

The three headstones memorialized Mary, Minnie and Clara Perkins – three London sisters who were younger than 10 when they died in early 1891. Records suggest two of the little girls had a respiratory infection; it’s possible all three died of complications from a Russian Flu epidemic that claimed about one million lives worldwide.

“This (find) was especially poignant for me because they were children. That was very hard-hitting because they died of diseases that are easy to prevent or cure today,” Brash said.

Woodland Cemetery – with its resident deer, mature trees and monuments of well-known and unknown Londoners – has also become a site for guided and self-directed heritage tours, said Drossos, who credited Culliton with the vision.

She hopes Summer Grants Canada will again enable them to hire more students this summer, with the aim of restoring more headstones and perhaps even adding an audio walking tour.

The student team over the years has included interns Levi Hord (now a Rhodes Scholar at Oxford University) and Thomas Sayers.

Western won a second award for the restoration and renewal of the iconic University College building, conserving cherished heritage features while transforming its infrastructure and learning environment to meet the needs of contemporary students.

