Read. Watch. Listen. introduces you the personal side of our faculty, staff and alumni. Participants are asked to answer three simple questions about their reading, viewing and listening habits – what one book or newspaper/magazine article is grabbing your attention; what one movie or television show has caught your eye; and what album/song, podcast or radio show are you lending an ear to.

Greg Marshall is the Head Coach of the Mustangs Football Team.

Today, he takes a turn on Read. Watch. Listen.

Read

Gates of Fire by Steven Prescott about the Spartan Battle of Thermopylae. Paul Gleason, our Defensive Coordinator, gives me a military history book each year. I just finished Gates of Fire, a great read about the Spartan training method, leadership and the importance of honour, duty and teamwork. I just started Killer Angels by Michael Shaara, the story of the Battle of Gettysburg which Coach Gleason gave me this Christmas.

Watch

Game of Thrones, Season Seven. I don’t have a lot of time during the season to watch TV, but in winter have to catch up on Game of Thrones, Vikings, The Last Kingdom. (Usually, I have to re-watch a few episodes from the previous season.) I’m not big on fantasy movies, but the show has some great battle scenes and interesting characters. (Spoiler Alert. Why did they kill off Ned?)

Listen

Luke Coombs’ new album, This One’s For You. I like country music and Coombs has got a big, powerful voice. I really like all music – except the music our players play in the dressing room. That’s why we now have Country Thursdays to keep the coach happy.

If you have a suggestion for someone you would like to see in Read. Watch. Listen., or would like to participate yourself, drop a line to inside.western@uwo.ca.