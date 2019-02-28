Nation Wong // Special to Western News Former IBM executive Sharon Hodgson has been named the next Dean of the Ivey Business School, Andrew Hrymak, Western Provost and Vice-President (Academic), announced today.

Former IBM executive Sharon Hodgson has been named the next Dean of the Ivey Business School, Andrew Hrymak, Western Provost and Vice-President (Academic), announced today.

For more than three decades, Hodgson has led change within large organizations in her varied roles with IBM, PwC and Andersen Consulting. As a senior executive with IBM Global Business Services, she led several multi-billion-dollar consulting businesses around the world where she drove growth and innovation. In her most recent role as Global Consulting Leader for IBM’s Artificial Intelligence, Watson, Advanced Analytics, Internet of Things, and Big Data business, she harnessed these new technologies to introduce AI and Big Data solutions to market.

“Sharon’s global network, her experience in leading complex organizations in disruptive environments, and her expertise in areas including business leadership, client relationship building, strategy development, change management and performance measurement, make her the right leader for the times at Ivey,” Hrymak said. “With her proven strengths as a collaborative leader of large and diverse project teams, Sharon will be a tremendous asset to Ivey and Western in helping us respond to the increasingly disruptive forces in academia and business, and in helping us expand our institutional partnerships and reputation on the world stage.”

Currently a Corporate Director with IGM Financial Inc., Hodgson will step into her new role as Ivey’s next dean on May 6.

“I love dynamic environments and being around smart people,” said Hodgson, who holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Manitoba and an MBA from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. “At IBM, I had the privilege of working with some of the smartest, most talented people and machines in the world. We helped people navigate through transformational changes in their business and take advantage of the opportunities presented by disruptive forces.

“At Ivey, I see a similar challenge – lead a successful institution through change as we take advantage of the opportunities presented by technical, governmental and competitive forces in academia.”

Hodgson’s prior roles at IBM included leading the Canadian consulting business in Toronto, consulting leader for the Growth Markets Unit in Shanghai, and leader for North America’s Business Analytics and Optimization unit in Philadelphia. In addition to her roles running IBM businesses, Hodgson has also been the lead consulting partner for several large-scale business transformations at global companies including Nestle, Merck, Mead Johnson and FMC Corporation.

“I want to congratulate Provost Hrymak and the decanal selection committee for their work in recruiting a dean with such an extraordinarily broad scope of international and Canadian business experience,” said Amit Chakma, President and Vice-Chancellor. “Sharon’s track-record of success leading change within large complex organizations will serve Ivey and Western well as we continue to elevate the impact of our education and research nationally and globally.”

Hodgson’s appointment follows former Ivey Dean Bob Kennedy, who became Dean of the Business School at Nanyang Technological University in Singapore in July 2017. Ivey professor Mark Vandenbosch has graciously served as Ivey’s Acting Dean since Kennedy’s departure.