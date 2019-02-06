As of 12:30 p.m. today, all classes and scheduled on-campus events for students, faculty and staff are cancelled. This includes evening classes on Main Campus and at Continuing Studies.

All campus facilities – including libraries and athletic facilities – will be closed.

Residences will continue to operate. All campus activities for this afternoon and evening, including the campuswide Leader’s Forum, will not be held.

While services were in place for the morning commute, weather conditions are not improving. The university is not able to maintain walkways to a suitable level due to the persistence of the freezing rain.

University operations are expected to resume full service level Thursday.

Please check Western’s weather page, uwo.ca/weather, westernu.ca or follow @WesternU on Twitter throughout the day for further updates.

* * *

University running on a normal schedule today

6:39 a.m. Feb. 6

Western is running on a normal schedule today, meaning all activities remain as scheduled. University officials will be monitoring conditions throughout the day.

Due to freezing rain, community members are advised to exercise caution and allow for extra travel time. Campus roads and sidewalks have been salted overnight and will be maintained.

