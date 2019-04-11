Starting Friday, April 26, Inside Western will now arrive in your Western e-mailbox twice a week – Tuesdays and Fridays.

Launched in February 2018, Inside Western looked to answer the frequent calls in recent years for a single e-publication to serve as a one-stop shop for Western news and information.

Thanks to you, it has been a wild success. Each Tuesday for the last year, thousands of you have engaged with our timely mix of Western-centric news, research, personality profiles, opinions and information from across campus – and around the world. You have suggested stories, contributed ideas, even requested new features.

Our team is thrilled to offer you a second weekly edition.

In the fall, we look to add in some new features we think might get you looking at the campus – and your coworkers – in new and exciting ways.

Remember, Inside Western is a living publication for the campus community that depends on the engagement of its audience. Feedback, contributions and ideas from across campus are welcome. Email content ideas to insidewestern@uwo.ca any time. Or for details or questions, contact Angie Wiseman, Editorial Coordinator, at angie.wiseman@uwo.ca.

Thank you for your support. We hope you continue to enjoy.