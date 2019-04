Paul Mayne // Western News

Nigmendra Narain (Political Science), Philip King (DAN Department of Management & Organizational Studies), Scott Loveland (Ivey Business School) and Mark Baker (Physics and Astronomy) were honoured with the University Student’s Council (USC) Award of Excellence in Undergraduate Teaching at a ceremony Monday afternoon in the McKellar Room. The 28th annual awards recognize innovative teaching methods and techniques demonstrated by some of the university’s finest faculty members.