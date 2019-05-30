Western officials are urging the campus community to use a bit of caution – and maybe some alternative routes – as a busy Tuesday, June 4, nears.

From 6-10 a.m., University Drive Bridge, along with the intersection of Perth, Middlesex and Lambton drives, will be closed to motorized vehicle traffic for the Eid Prayer Event on UC Hill. The east side of the bridge will be closed west of the entrance to the Medway Parking Lot. The bridge will remain open for pedestrians and cyclists.

With more than 4,000 people expected to attend, the Medway, Talbot, Middlesex and Visual Arts parking lots will be reserved for event participants only until 10 a.m. London Transit buses will be re-routed in the morning.

Starting at 8 a.m., TD Waterhouse Stadium will host the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) Elementary Track & Field Meet. Hundreds of local athletes, family members and fans will descend on the south side of campus for the annual event.

Huron Flatts and South Valley parking lots will be used for this event, but will remain open to the campus community.