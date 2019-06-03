Mother Nature seems to have different ideas about a planned busy day across campus Tuesday as a risk of thunderstorms all day has canceled the Eid Prayer Event on UC Hill. The Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) Elementary Track & Field Meet at TD Stadium will continue as planned, barring lightning.

University Drive Bridge, along with the intersection of Perth, Middlesex and Lambton drives, will remain open to all traffic. All parking lots are open to the campus community, although the Huron Flatts and South Valley parking lots will be used for the track meet.