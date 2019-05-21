Special to Western News Chuck Mathies, Associate Director of Intercollegiate Athletics at Western, recently received the the J.P. Loosemore Award celebrating an individual who exemplifies the best in university sport in terms of ethics, integrity and honesty, the OUA announced last week at its Honour Awards in Kingston.

Chuck Mathies has had a hand in more than 135 Ontario University Athletics (OUA) championship teams at Western – yet he’s never scored a goal, basket or touchdown. As the Mustangs Associate Director of Intercollegiate Athletics, however, his work remains behind the scenes.

For those efforts, Mathies received the J.P. Loosemore Award celebrating an individual who exemplifies the best in university sport in terms of ethics, integrity and honesty, the OUA announced last week at its Honour Awards in Kingston.

“I never place myself or my work in the same light as the special group of past recipients of the JP Loosemore award,” Mathies said. “Working in sport behind the scenes, to witness each week the talents of so many phenomenal student athletes in their quest of a win or championship, has been incredible.”

Mathies, who will be retiring later this year, has worked in intercollegiate sports for nearly 40 years, spending time at Conestoga College and Ryerson University before coming to Western in 2003.

He has played a leading role in eligibility, taking on the roles of OUA eligibility officer and U SPORTS eligibility committee member for the past eight years. He has also served as host convenor for multiple national championships.

Mathies has also contributed to facility development on campus, including the Western Student Recreation Centre (WSRC), the turf project, the recent WSRC expansion and the ongoing Alumni Hall revitalization for varsity sports.

“Chuck has been such an integral part of our operation over his time at Western and I am so pleased that he is receiving this recognition for all of his hard work,” said Christine Stapleton, Mustangs Director (Sport and Recreation Services).