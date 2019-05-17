Read. Watch. Listen. introduces you to the personal side of our faculty, staff and alumni. Participants are asked to answer three simple questions about their reading, viewing and listening habits – what one book or newspaper/magazine article is grabbing your attention; what one movie or television show has caught your eye; and what album/song, podcast or radio show are you lending an ear to.

Charles Barteet is a Visual Arts professor.

Today, he takes a turn on Read. Watch. Listen.

* * *

Read.

Octavia E. Bulter’s Parable of the Sower (1993). This book was recommended to me by my partner, and it quickly has become one of my all-time favorites. The story of young African-American woman, Lauren Oya Olamina, the novel reminds me of the importance of our humanity and need for tolerance and understanding.

Watch.

The Princess Bride (1987). “Hello! My name is Inigo Montoya. You killed my father. Prepare to die.”

Listen.

Scene on Radio. A shockingly hard decision to make. Nevertheless, I settled on this podcast series, particularly Seasons 2 (Seeing White) and 3 (Men). Just listen and you will understand why.

* * *

