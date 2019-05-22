Read. Watch. Listen. introduces you to the personal side of our faculty, staff and alumni. Participants are asked to answer three simple questions about their reading, viewing and listening habits – what one book or newspaper/magazine article is grabbing your attention; what one movie or television show has caught your eye; and what album/song, podcast or radio show are you lending an ear to.

Jamie Seabrook is a professor in Food and Nutritional Sciences at Brescia University College, and an adjunct professor in Paediatrics and Epidemiology and Biostatistics at Western.

Today, she takes a turn on Read. Watch. Listen.

* * *

Read.

Wild Irish. The author is my wife, C.M. Seabrook. It’s a great story about fate, forgiveness, and healing.

Watch.

Pain does not exist in this dojo, does it? No sensei! I’m a huge fan of the new Cobra Kai series and I’m backing Johnny Lawrence over Daniel LaRusso in their martial arts rivalry.

Listen.

My family recently took a Caribbean cruise and on one of our ports I saw a police officer dancing in the streets to Could You Be Loved. You can never go wrong with Bob Marley. Great vacation song.

* * *

If you have a suggestion for someone you would like to see in Read. Watch. Listen., or would like to participate yourself, drop a line to inside.western@uwo.ca.