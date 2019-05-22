Wax on, wax off, wax nostalgic

By Jamie Seabrook

Read. Watch. Listen. introduces you to the personal side of our faculty, staff and alumni. Participants are asked to answer three simple questions about their reading, viewing and listening habits – what one book or newspaper/magazine article is grabbing your attention; what one movie or television show has caught your eye; and what album/song, podcast or radio show are you lending an ear to.

Jamie Seabrook is a professor in Food and Nutritional Sciences at Brescia University College, and an adjunct professor in Paediatrics and Epidemiology and Biostatistics at Western.

Today, she takes a turn on Read. Watch. Listen.

*   *   *

Read.

Wild Irish. The author is my wife, C.M. Seabrook. It’s a great story about fate, forgiveness, and healing.

Watch.

Pain does not exist in this dojo, does it? No sensei! I’m a huge fan of the new Cobra Kai series and I’m backing Johnny Lawrence over Daniel LaRusso in their martial arts rivalry.

Listen.

My family recently took a Caribbean cruise and on one of our ports I saw a police officer dancing in the streets to Could You Be Loved. You can never go wrong with Bob Marley. Great vacation song.

*   *   *

If you have a suggestion for someone you would like to see in Read. Watch. Listen., or would like to participate yourself, drop a line to inside.western@uwo.ca.