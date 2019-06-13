Bee program earns international competition gold

Hospitality Services received a Gold Award in the Procurement Practices category for its on-campus honeybee program, the National Association of College & University Food Services announced recently during its annual Sustainability Awards. Western was the only Canadian university honoured.

The Procurement Practices category aims to celebrate dining services that “modify traditional purchasing protocols to increase the sustainability of its purchasing decisions and protect the environment by purchasing from local and other producers who support and practice sustainability.”