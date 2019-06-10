Vancouver, BC – Recognized for “making a difference” in Canada’s green building industry, the Amit Chakma Engineering Building has been presented the Green Building Excellence Award for New Construction by the Canada Green Building Council at this year’s Leadership Awards Gala Dinner.

“Being recognized by the the Canada Green Building Council is an honour and demonstrates Western’s commitment to creating beautiful and sustainable facilities,” McLean said.

Dedicated in October 2018, the Chakma Engineering Building is a 9,400 square meter multi-use facility that marks the 13th Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED)-certified project at the university.

The Leadership and Green Building Excellence Awards recognize individuals and organizations that “demonstrate outstanding industry leadership and who have made significant contributions to the council’s mission and goals in advancing green building in Canada.”