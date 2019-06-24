A pair of internationally renowned Western researchers were honoured recently for their work in and commitment to their discipline, the International Association for Dental Research (IADR) announced this week.

Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry professor S. Jeffrey Dixon received the 2019 IADR Distinguished Service Award for his decades of dedicated service to the association and its mission.

A Professor of Physiology and Pharmacology and Dentistry, Dixon focuses on the cellular and molecular mechanisms underlying the resorption and formation of mineralized tissues in development, during orthodontic tooth movement and in inflammatory diseases such as periodontitis and rheumatoid arthritis. Studies led by Dixon, a member of the Bone and Joint Institute, have been supported by the Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR), pharmaceutical and biotech industries and the Canadian Arthritis Network of Centres of Excellence.

Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry professor Walter Siqueira received the 2019 IADR Salivary Research Award for his outstanding and innovative achievements that have contributed to the basic understanding of the salivary gland structure, secretion, and function, and salivary composition and function.

Associate Dean of Graduate and Postgraduate Dental Education and Acting Chair of the Schulich Dentistry Continuing Dental Education, Siqueira has demonstrated scientific excellence which is reflected by his many publications and consistent success in obtaining funding for his work, including the Leader’s Opportunity Fund from the Canada Foundation for Innovation (CFI).