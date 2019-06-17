Stephan Moccio issued the following apology regarding remarks made during the Monday morning session of Convocation.

* * *

Today during my convocation address I made inappropriate comments that I sincerely and deeply regret.

I apologize without hesitation to the entire Western community, graduates, family and friends in attendance today.

I realize the words chosen were not only wrong, but undermine decades of work on this very campus to bring justice to important women’s issues.

I will strive to better represent the values of my beloved alma mater in the future.

Sincerely,

Stephan Moccio