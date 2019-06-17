Western President Amit Chakma issued the following statement regarding comments made during the Monday morning session of Convocation.

* * *

At our Convocation ceremony this morning, honorary degree recipient Stephan Moccio made comments that were unacceptable and not in keeping with what Western values in a respectful learning and working environment.

To the entire Western community, I sincerely apologize to those who attended the ceremony and any others who were offended by these remarks and the subsequent distraction it caused.

Western must remain steadfast in its commitment to creating a safe and respectful environment for all.

Sincerely,

Amit Chakma,

President and Vice-Chancellor

Western University