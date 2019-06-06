The 2019 FISU Summer Universiade Canadian delegation will have a little more Mustangs representation next month as Western staff member Joy SpearChief-Morris, BA’17 (History, First Nations Studies), has been added to the Athletics team. She will run the 100m hurdles as part of the games in Italy.

“This will be my first time competing in the hurdles on the international stage,” Spear Chief-Morris said. “The largest games I have competed in before this were the 2013 Canada Games, which was incredibly fun. I am excited to be able to be involved in the whole games experience and be a part of Team Canada.”

Spear Chief-Morris is now one of four athletes and two coaches donning the red and white of Team Canada, including Charis Huddle (Swimming); Kelsey Veltman (Volleyball); Evelyn Zheng (Fencing); and coaches Paul Midgley (Swimming) and Vickie Croley (Athletics).

“Joy’s early season results indicate that she is ready to compete with the best student-athletes in the world,” Croley said. “She is a decorated Western athlete and record holder, the FISU experience will provide her with needed international experience and a stepping stone to reaching her future goals as an athlete.”

Spear Chief-Morris graduated from Western in June 2017 with a bachelor’s degree in History and First Nations Studies and now works in the Indigenous Services as a Program Coordinator Assistant.

“My goals on the track this year are to hit some pretty big times for myself. I have my sights set pretty high for how I want to finish at FISU.” Spear Chief Morris said.

The 2019 FISU Summer Universiade runs July 3-14 in Napoli, Italy.