Western University’s long-standing connection to Special Olympics deepened May 26 and 27 with a vibrant event on campus. The Special Olympics Ontario School Championships, hosted by the London Police Services in partnership with Western, brought over 1,100 student-athletes, educators, family members and volunteers for two days of games that celebrate inclusion, sport and community.

Western helped create a meaningful experience for all participants, providing the athletic venues, overnight accommodations in residence buildings and free health assessments for Special Olympians. Athletes aged 14 to 21, with and without intellectual disabilities, participated in five different sports, competing in both traditional teams and unified teams, where unified partners play as team mates alongside Special Olympians.

Hosting the games continues a long tradition of Western links to the Special Olympics. Former faculty member Frank Hayden, BA’55, who died May 16, sparked the movement in the early 1960s with his pioneering research revealing a lack of opportunities for physical activity was contributing to poor fitness among children with intellectual disabilities. His insights led to the launch of the first Special Olympics Games in 1968, and it has since grown into a global movement across 177 countries. His legacy lives on at Western through the Dr. Frank J. Hayden Endowed Research Chair in Sport and Social Impact, held by professor Laura Misener, director of the School of Kinesiology.

At the opening ceremonies at Western on May 26, participants recited the Special Olympics athlete’s oath: “Let me win. But if I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt,” a commitment honouring the courage and hard-won efforts to make it to the championships.

Opening ceremonies

Track and field

Basketball

Floorball

Soccer

Bocce