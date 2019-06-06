This slideshow requires JavaScript.
Teaching is surely the most fundamental role of any university. With such serious issues facing the sector, best practice in university teaching is more important now than ever before.
Therefore, Western was excited to host the Times Higher Education 2019 Teaching Excellence Summit, to help ensure that excellent, future-proof university teaching secures its place at the top of the agenda of university leaders around the world.
The first THE summit to be held in Canada explored three global themes that will greatly influence the future of higher education.
- How do we overcome the barriers to mobility and create clearer pathways for our students to the world of educational opportunities that exist beyond their national borders?
- How can we integrate more technology, including artificial intelligence in higher education? How do we leverage technology to improve teaching and learning? How can we continually challenge ourselves to innovate and embrace artificial intelligence across the academy – not only in what we teach, but how we teach?
- How can universities contribute to acceptance and inclusivity in challenging times shaped by post-colonial and post-war reconciliation, ethnic conflict, migration, and growing prejudice?