Teaching is surely the most fundamental role of any university. With such serious issues facing the sector, best practice in university teaching is more important now than ever before.

Therefore, Western was excited to host the Times Higher Education 2019 Teaching Excellence Summit, to help ensure that excellent, future-proof university teaching secures its place at the top of the agenda of university leaders around the world.

The first THE summit to be held in Canada explored three global themes that will greatly influence the future of higher education.