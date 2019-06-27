Eight members of the Western community have been named to Canada’s Top 40 Under 40 for 2019, one of Canada’s most prestigious honours for young leaders. Among the honourees are:

Robert Cherun , HBA’04, Chief Executive Officer, Stealth Monitoring;

, HBA’04, Chief Executive Officer, Stealth Monitoring; Caitlin Dunne , MD’08, co-Director and Partner, Pacific Centre for Reproductive Medicine;

, MD’08, co-Director and Partner, Pacific Centre for Reproductive Medicine; Justine Janssen , HBA’09, Senior Vice President (Strategic Initiatives), Ceridian;

, HBA’09, Senior Vice President (Strategic Initiatives), Ceridian; Zachary Laksman , Medical Resident, Cardiologist and Heart Rhythm Specialist, University of British Columbia;

, Medical Resident, Cardiologist and Heart Rhythm Specialist, University of British Columbia; Jocelyn Mackie , HBA’03, co-CEO, Grand Challenges Canada;

, HBA’03, co-CEO, Grand Challenges Canada; Parag Shah , HBA’04, President, NewAge Products;

, HBA’04, President, NewAge Products; Frank Spano , HBA’04, Chief Operating Officer, NewAge Products; and

, HBA’04, Chief Operating Officer, NewAge Products; and Nicole Verkindt, HBA’07, Founder and CEO, OMX

Founded in 1995 by Caldwell Partners, Canada’s Top 40 Under 40 is a dynamic awards program that identifies outstanding young achievers in Canadian business, visionaries and innovators changing the way things are done. They are inspiring others and already giving back to their communities and to Canada.

Honourees have gone on to create remarkable track records of achievement post-award; the ranks of Top 40 alumni include hundreds of nationally and internationally prominent CEOs, CFOs, executives and entrepreneurs.