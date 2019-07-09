Members of Western’s Bone and Joint Institute were celebrated recently by the International Combined Orthopaedic Research Societies (ICORS) at the group’s annual meeting.

Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry professor Cheryle Séguin won the Founders’ Medal, celebrating top Canadian research presented, for her paper, Mice Lacking the Nucleoside Transporter ENT1 – A Model of Diffuse Idiopathic Skeletal Hyperostosis (DISH) in Humans.

Directed by Séguin, the interdisciplinary team of researchers included Western graduate students Matt Veras and Dale Fournier; former Dental student Kim Beaucage; postdoctoral scholar Mayu Nagao; biochemist Gilles Lajoie; pharmacologist James Hammond; and fellow Bone and Joint Institute members David Holdsworth, Chris Bailey and Jeff Dixon.

Schulich professors Frank Beier and Jeff Dixon were also recognized with the honorary status of Fellow of International Orthopaedic Research (FIOR) for their “excellent professional standing, high achievements in the field of orthopaedic research, accomplished leadership, and commitment to mentorship in the orthopaedic research community.”

More than 500 surgeons and researchers from more than 35 countries participated in the conference in Montreal that highlighted advances in orthopaedic research with an emphasis on new discoveries and their translation to clinical care.