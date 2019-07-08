This slideshow requires JavaScript.

It still has that new track smell.

More than 20 years since its last rehab, the well-worn track surface in the Thompson Recreation and Athletic Centre has a fresh – and bright purple – look and feel.

The newly completed project, costing about $500,000, gives the track a much-needed facelift that Sports and Recreation (Student Services) Director Christine Stapleton is happy to have off the ‘to-do list.’

“Sport and Recreation Services are thrilled with the investment in this signature space for our campus community,” she said. “Our Western students, faculty and staff will feel a significant improvement when they are active and engage in the space.”

Western Track and Field coach Vickie Croley said the new surface will definitely help in recruiting some top track stars to London. It not only “looks spectacular,” but is more functional and athlete friendly than the pre-existing track was, she said.

“The surface space was enhanced to allow for more useable training space, including a fifth lane on the oval, a new area for high jump and general training,” Croley said.

“The new surface was poured on the existing track resulting in a thicker and softer training surface, which will prevent injuries. We are excited for current and future athletes to use this upgraded facility as it is a much-anticipated improvement.”