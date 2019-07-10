Selections that swing for the fences

By Elizabeth Mantz

Read. Watch. Listen. introduces you to the personal side of our faculty, staff and alumni. Participants are asked to answer three simple questions about their reading, viewing and listening habits – what one book or newspaper/magazine article is grabbing your attention; what one movie or television show has caught your eye; and what album/song, podcast or radio show are you lending an ear to.

Elizabeth Mantz is a Collections & Content Strategies librarian with Western Libraries.

Today, he takes a turn on Read. Watch. Listen.

*   *   *

Read. And Listen.

‘Reading’ and listening to the audio book for the first volume in Robert A. Caro’s four-volume The Years of Lyndon Johnson: Path to Power.  I came across the reference while I was reading a book review of another political biography, which mentioned Caro set the gold standard in this genre. I thought about reading the book, but it’s just under 800 pages, so I opted for the audiobook (more portable). It’s been an absolutely fascinating account of Johnson’s earliest years in the Texas Hill Country to his failed first run for a seat in the U.S. Senate. I’ve already downloaded the second volume, The Years of Lyndon Johnson: Means of Ascent.

Watch.

My viewing consists solely of MLB baseball because my family are St. Louis Cardinals fans.

*   *   *

If you have a suggestion for someone you would like to see in Read. Watch. Listen., or would like to participate yourself, drop a line to inside.western@uwo.ca.