Elizabeth Mantz is a Collections & Content Strategies librarian with Western Libraries.

Read. And Listen.

‘Reading’ and listening to the audio book for the first volume in Robert A. Caro’s four-volume The Years of Lyndon Johnson: Path to Power. I came across the reference while I was reading a book review of another political biography, which mentioned Caro set the gold standard in this genre. I thought about reading the book, but it’s just under 800 pages, so I opted for the audiobook (more portable). It’s been an absolutely fascinating account of Johnson’s earliest years in the Texas Hill Country to his failed first run for a seat in the U.S. Senate. I’ve already downloaded the second volume, The Years of Lyndon Johnson: Means of Ascent.

Watch.

My viewing consists solely of MLB baseball because my family are St. Louis Cardinals fans.

