From the science of creativity to the murderous history of a city, Western has a way with words during London’s annual celebration this weekend of the written and spoken art.

London Words Festival takes place Nov. 1-3 at Museum London. It highlights the best of the region’s creativity and literary excellence and features storytellers in prose, poetry, song, new media, playwriting, screenwriting and graphic novels.

Western connections include:

Saturday, Nov. 2

Sunday, Nov. 3

A panel on Murder in the Forest City, features local authorVanessa Brown and Western faculty member Michael Arntfield, who teaches courses on criminology and specializes in cold cases. London Free Press reporter Jane Sims, BA’86, hosts of the event; and

A panel about revisiting London regionalism features Western art historian and professor emeritusMadeline Lennon; artist Jamelie Hassan, who is teaching at the School for Advanced Studies in Arts and Humanities; and art historian Judith Rodger, former director of Western’s McIntosh Gallery. The host will be Ruth Skinner, who recently curated a show about independent publishing at the McIntosh Gallery.

Two other, non-Western highlights during the weekend are expected to include celebrated cartoonist and graphic novelist Seth (born Gregory Gallant), who will talk about his new graphic novel, and Vidya Natarajan, a novelist and Indian classical dancer.