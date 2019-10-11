Read. Watch. Listen. introduces you to the personal side of our faculty, staff and alumni. Participants are asked to answer three simple questions about their reading, viewing and listening habits – what one book or newspaper/magazine article is grabbing your attention; what one movie or television show has caught your eye; and what album/song, podcast or radio show are you lending an ear to.

Quinn Fleming is the Director for the Western Mustang Band.

Today, he takes a turn on Read. Watch. Listen.

Read.

The biggest article that’s been on my mind lately is the CBC article U.S. scientists confirm July was hottest month ever recorded. I’m a manic supporter of opposing man’s destruction of our own planet and all living animals. Many people don’t live and act as though society is going to collapse in the coming decades. I think that’s a shame.

Watch.

Letterkenney. It is my favourite show that I go back to often – a comedy based off of Listowel, Ont., and its quirky inhabitants.

Listen.

My new all-time favourite band hails from Toronto, and has a new album on the shortlist for the Polaris Prize, ie. Canadian Album of the Year. The band is PUP with their album Morbid Stuff. Specifically, I enjoy the track Scorpion Hill which touches on the grief stemming from lay-offs in a manufacturing town.

