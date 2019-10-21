Aspiring teachers in the Faculty of Education will need higher marks to progress and graduate from Western’s two-year Bachelors of Education program.

On Friday, university Senate endorsed a recommendation that would see the pass/fail threshold set at 76 per cent in each course, both to progress from the first year to the second and to graduate with a BEd. The current threshold is 67 per cent.

Entrance scores into the program are already among the three highest in the country, with 340 students selected from among more than 1,700 applicants.

The recommendation to Senate was supported by the Faculty of Education’s academic research clusters, Executive Committee and Faculty Council.

The report to Senate said the program’s competitiveness, current literature in teacher education and extensive consultation all showed “the current grading system did not align with the practice of assessing teacher’s professional competence in the profession.”

The Senate report continues: “Our goal is to ensure that teacher candidates develop the requisite professional competencies which compels us to shift our focus to ongoing improvement, self-appraisal, risk-taking and learning to appraise others. The 76 per cent signals high expectations will be maintained.

Comparator school University of British Columbia requires a 76 per cent grade to pass a course; at University of Prince Edward Island, a pass is 80 per cent.

* * *

Show your work

Plagiarism continued to be the top academic offence during the past academic year, with penalties for all types of cheating offences ranging from expulsion to a reprimand. An annual report to Senate shows 112 instances of plagiarism discovered in 2018-19 – about half of the total cheating instances discovered through the year.

During the previous three years, plagiarism also ranked as the most common offence and also numbered about half the discovered instances.

At 223, last year’s total was slightly higher than any of the previous three years.

Among some of the other offences: students were found to have submitted false identification for an exam, collaborated on assignments without permission, falsified academic credentials and having cheat notes during an exam.

While some students received a reprimand, most suffered more significant consequences, the report shows:

Some were removed from their programs; many received a grade of zero on the assignment or on the course; and some became ineligible for faculty honours. One had to write an essay on plagiarism in addition to submitting the plagiarism-free essay they were to have written.

* * *

Human Rights major set at King’s

Senate endorsed a new Human Rights subject area, minor and major, at King’s University College.

Human Rights Studies is a new subject area not offered previously by the university and through a Social Science and Humanities approach. While six other Ontario universities also have Human Rights programs, they all take a specialist approach such as law or education. King’s is unique in taking a broader, interdisciplinary approach. It will also offer experiential learning.