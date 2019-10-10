Read. Watch. Listen. introduces you to the personal side of our faculty, staff and alumni. Participants are asked to answer three simple questions about their reading, viewing and listening habits – what one book or newspaper/magazine article is grabbing your attention; what one movie or television show has caught your eye; and what album/song, podcast or radio show are you lending an ear to.

Physics & Astronomy professor Jan Cami is an Associate Director for Western’s Institute for Earth and Space Exploration.

Today, he takes a turn on Read. Watch. Listen.

* * *

Read.

Le Petit Prince (The Little Prince) by Antoine de Saint-Exupery. It’s space travel avant la lettre, and shows that love is universal. Also Tintin Destination Moon, of course – an important source of inspiration.

Watch.

Back to the Future. Why travel in space if you can also travel in time? And get a cool and green car with it.

Listen.

Eric Clapton. Joe Bonamassa. Keb’ Mo. And many other great blues guitar players. Blues transcends all space and time.

* * *

