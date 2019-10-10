Transcending space and time

By Jan Cami

Read. Watch. Listen. introduces you to the personal side of our faculty, staff and alumni. Participants are asked to answer three simple questions about their reading, viewing and listening habits – what one book or newspaper/magazine article is grabbing your attention; what one movie or television show has caught your eye; and what album/song, podcast or radio show are you lending an ear to.

Physics & Astronomy professor Jan Cami is an Associate Director for Western’s Institute for Earth and Space Exploration.

Today, he takes a turn on Read. Watch. Listen.

*   *   *

Read.

Le Petit Prince (The Little Prince) by Antoine de Saint-Exupery. It’s space travel avant la lettre, and shows that love is universal. Also Tintin Destination Moon, of course – an important source of inspiration.

Watch.

Back to the Future. Why travel in space if you can also travel in time? And get a cool and green car with it.

Listen.

Eric Clapton. Joe Bonamassa. Keb’ Mo. And many other great blues guitar players. Blues transcends all space and time.

*   *   *

If you have a suggestion for someone you would like to see in Read. Watch. Listen., or would like to participate yourself, drop a line to inside.western@uwo.ca.