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More than 150 leaders gathered in Toronto on April 23 to open the Donald K. Johnson Centre – marking a defining moment in Ivey’s history made possible by a transformational $30-million gift from alum Donald K. Johnson.

The Donald K. Johnson Centre represents a pivotal moment in Ivey’s evolution.

The new 36,000-square-foot facility, located in First Canadian Place, builds on more than two decades of Ivey’s presence in downtown Toronto, while significantly expanding its capacity for graduate programs, executive learning, and corporate engagement.

“This is a milestone moment for Ivey and for Western,” said Chris Tambakis, HBA’86, a member of the Ivey Advisory Board who emceed the evening. “Today’s opening marks a significant step in Ivey Business School’s evolution, establishing a state-of-the-art, expanded campus in the heart of Canada’s financial district.”

Western University President Alan Shepard helped welcome special guests, including members of Johnson’s family and class, as well as senior university leaders, donors and alumni.

“Thanks to Donald Johnson’s remarkable vision and generosity, this dynamic new space will enhance Ivey’s capacity to bring together professionals from a wide range of industries and sectors across Canada.” – Western President Alan Shepard

“That creates a powerful environment where leaders learn from one another, challenge perspectives and share their diverse experiences,” Shepard added.

It also marks the culmination of a relationship between Johnson, OC, MBA’63, LLD’07, and Ivey that has spanned more than six decades.

“My MBA from Ivey in 1963 was the catalyst for my transition from engineering to investment banking, and it truly changed the course of my life,” Johnson said at the event. “Any success I’ve had in my career, I credit to the education, experience and friends I gained at Ivey.”

Designed for experiential learning and connection

While the Donald K. Johnson Centre introduces new technology-enabled classrooms and larger gathering spaces, its significance extends beyond physical expansion.

“This is not simply a facilities expansion; it is a strategic repositioning that embeds Ivey’s distinctive leadership-focused, case-method education directly at the heart of Canada’s most influential corporate ecosystem,” said Cathy Vitkauskas, executive director of advancement at Ivey.

Designed to meet growing demand for flexible, high-impact learning experiences, the facility doubles Ivey’s teaching capacity. It features three tiered classrooms and one flat classroom, along with 22 breakout rooms that enable small-group discussion and peer learning.

It also includes a 300-person event space and flexible meeting areas designed to host conferences, forums and corporate training, expanding Ivey’s capacity for executive education and corporate engagement.

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“Demand is strong and growing, and this campus gives us the capacity to meet it – and to dream about what comes next,” said Vitkauskas. “It is much more than a classroom facility; it is a platform for leadership dialogue… It will become a destination – a place where important conversations happen.”

The downtown location also strengthens Ivey’s ability to deliver while-you-work programs, including the Accelerated MBA, Executive MBA and Master of Management: Analytics, allowing professionals to develop leadership capabilities while continuing their careers.

A lifetime of commitment

The opening reflects more than a single moment of generosity – it marks the continuation of a relationship between Johnson and Ivey.

“Donald K. Johnson has been a lifelong advocate and supporter of Ivey,” said Tambakis. “He is an incredibly loyal and engaged alum. Don’s commitment to Ivey Business School is nothing short of legendary.”

After graduating from Ivey, Johnson went on to a distinguished career in investment banking, while remaining deeply involved with his alma mater.

When Ivey outgrew its previous Toronto space, Johnson stepped forward, making the largest individual gift in Western and Ivey’s history.

“Don, your historic $30 million gift – the largest individual gift Western and Ivey have ever received – has given us something that money alone cannot buy,” said Vitkauskas. “It has given us a future without limits.”

Tambakis said the impact of Johnson’s gift will extend well beyond the new facility.

“This extraordinary gift does more than create this remarkable new space – it helps lay the foundation for Ivey’s next chapter,” he said. “It reflects a deep confidence in the future of the School and sets an important cornerstone for the ambitions we are building.”

A new chapter in Toronto

In addition to Ivey’s presence in Toronto, the space strengthens Ivey’s role within a global network, alongside its campuses in London, Ont., and Hong Kong, connecting business leaders, alumni, faculty and students across major centres of economic activity.

Together, they signal a broader role for Ivey in shaping business leadership in Canada and beyond, said Vitkauskas.

“This is a statement about who Ivey is and where Ivey is going,” she said.

Learn more about how Western is preparing future leaders and global citizens.