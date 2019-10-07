The Western community was well-represented among the city’s outstanding young professionals as 15 alumni or faculty members were named among the 2019 20 Under 40 Award, LONDON INC. recently announced.

Recipients of the honour are under 40 years of age and have demonstrated excellence in business, judgement, leadership and community contribution. Among the Western community honourees are:

, BA’04 (King’s University College), Legal Counsel, Thames Valley District School Board; Genevieve Fisher , BA’14 (Popular Music Studies and First Nations Studies), artist and owner, Genevieve Fisher Music;

, LLB’05, Family Lawyer and Partner, Family Law Group; and Jason Wilcox, BACS’07, Managing Partner, Waste Solutions Canada.

Each recipient will be profiled in the special edition 20 Under 40 magazine distributed with the November issue of London Inc. The recipients will also be celebrated at the 2019 20 Under 40 Cocktail Gala on Nov. 7 at the London Music Hall.