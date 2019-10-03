Western rose one spot from last year, landing at No. 7 in the 2020 Maclean’s University Rankings, released Oct. 3.

The self-professed “holy book for anyone planning their education in Canada” once again ranked McGill University first in the Medical Doctoral category, which boasts 15 schools, including Western. The University of Toronto, University of British Columbia, McMaster University and University of Alberta and Queen’s University (tied) rounded out the Top Five.

In the Medical Doctoral category-by-category breakdown, Western ranked highest in scholarship and bursaries (No. 3), student satisfaction (No. 4) and student services (No. 6).

Two Western programs – Business (No. 5) and Psychology (No. 5) – were ranked in the Top 5 across the country, according to the magazine’s 2020 Program Rankings.

Students ranked Western at No. 4 overall in student satisfaction, with its highest ratings coming in residence living (No. 1), extracurricular activities (No. 2), student life staff (No. 2) mental health services (No. 5) and administrative staff (No. 5, tied) among their favourite schools in the Medical Doctoral category.