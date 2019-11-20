The majority of brain injuries are not sport-related. How do we help individuals who are injured in car accidents, workplace incidents, assaults or falls? Health Sciences professor Laura Graham explores how we can translate what we’ve learned from sport and apply it more broadly to enhance patient care.

This is the second video of a four-part series, Brainstorm: Straight Talk on Concussion, produced by the Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry and the Faculty of Health Sciences.

