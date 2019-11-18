Read. Watch. Listen. introduces you to the personal side of our faculty, staff and alumni. Participants are asked to answer three simple questions about their reading, viewing and listening habits – what one book or newspaper/magazine article is grabbing your attention; what one movie or television show has caught your eye; and what album/song, podcast or radio show are you lending an ear to.

Carri Hand is an Assistant Professor in the School of Occupational Therapy.

Today, she takes a turn on Read. Watch. Listen.

* * *

Read.

Right now I’m reading the third book in Ali Smith’s quartet, each book named for a season: Autumn; Winter; and now Spring. They tell absorbing stories touching on themes like love, friendship, our place in the world and contemporary politics.

Watch.

Recently I binge watched The Let Down on Netflix, a funny, witty, smart take on the early years of parenting. It was especially enjoyable now that I’m out of that stage of my life. I have heard from friends that it’s too real to watch when you’re in the midst of those years, which I take as a fabulous endorsement.

Listen.

Every so often I go back to Xenia Rubinos’ Magic Trix from 2013. The tracks are an energetic, eclectic mix of sounds and vocals, in Spanish and English, that are hard to categorize, but lean to pop, funk and hip-hop. Check out Ultima in particular.

* * *

