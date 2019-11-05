Shining a light on the community

By Kathryn McAuley

Read. Watch. Listen. introduces you to the personal side of our faculty, staff and alumni. Participants are asked to answer three simple questions about their reading, viewing and listening habits – what one book or newspaper/magazine article is grabbing your attention; what one movie or television show has caught your eye; and what album/song, podcast or radio show are you lending an ear to.

Kathryn McAuley is the 2019 Western Sponsored Employee for the United Way Elgin Middlesex campaign.

Today, she takes a turn on Read. Watch. Listen.

*   *   *

Read.

Trevor Noah’s Born a Crime: Stories From a South African Childhood. The Daily Show host recounts his life growing up in South Africa under apartheid with a furiously religious black Xhosa mother and a white Swiss father. It is a compelling, inspiring and comical read.

Watch.

As Western’s 2019 United Way Sponsored Employee, I’ve been watching the United Way impact video as I tell my story across campus about why I give to United Way. The video shines a light on #UNIGNORABLE issues like poverty, homelessness and barriers to education.

Listen. 

Emily King’s new album Scenery. King’s soothing and soulful voice provides the mood music needed to unwind after a busy day.

*   *   *

