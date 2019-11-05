Read. Watch. Listen. introduces you to the personal side of our faculty, staff and alumni. Participants are asked to answer three simple questions about their reading, viewing and listening habits – what one book or newspaper/magazine article is grabbing your attention; what one movie or television show has caught your eye; and what album/song, podcast or radio show are you lending an ear to.

Kathryn McAuley is the 2019 Western Sponsored Employee for the United Way Elgin Middlesex campaign.

Today, she takes a turn on Read. Watch. Listen.

* * *

Read.

Trevor Noah’s Born a Crime: Stories From a South African Childhood. The Daily Show host recounts his life growing up in South Africa under apartheid with a furiously religious black Xhosa mother and a white Swiss father. It is a compelling, inspiring and comical read.

Watch.

As Western’s 2019 United Way Sponsored Employee, I’ve been watching the United Way impact video as I tell my story across campus about why I give to United Way. The video shines a light on #UNIGNORABLE issues like poverty, homelessness and barriers to education.

Listen.

Emily King’s new album Scenery. King’s soothing and soulful voice provides the mood music needed to unwind after a busy day.

* * *

If you have a suggestion for someone you would like to see in Read. Watch. Listen., or would like to participate yourself, drop a line to inside.western@uwo.ca.